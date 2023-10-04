Essex: Rochford school building work begins after asbestos issues

The King Edmund School's design for a new blockThe King Edmund School
The King Edmund School in Rochford was chosen as one of 400 to benefit from Department for Education funding
By Peter Walker
BBC News, Essex

Building work has finally started on new teaching block at a secondary school that has been severely disrupted by asbestos issues.

The King Edmund School site in Rochford, Essex, was shut between November and January after asbestos was discovered during demolition work.

Its 1,570 students were taught off site or via virtual learning.

Construction firm Kier, which is building the block, and the school said it was expected to open in early 2025.

"We are pleased that the project is now moving forward rapidly and are looking forward," said head teacher Jonathan Osborn.

The King Edmund School
King Edmund School students Esme, Billy, Thomas and Francesca got spades in the ground for an official photo

King Edmund was previously chosen as one of 400 schools that would benefit from a government-funded rebuilding programme.

However, contractors discovered asbestos while tearing down an old building to make way for the new multimillion-pound two-storey block.

In July, Department for Education permanent secretary Susan Acland-Hood apologised for the disruption during a Public Accounts Committee hearing in Westminster.

The new complex was described as "state of the art" and would include design and technology workshops, food technology rooms, art rooms, other classrooms, a new school hall, dining room and offices.

