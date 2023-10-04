Southend United football fans react at first match since takeover
- Published
After 25 years in charge - culminating in arguably the most miserable period in the club's history - property developer Ron Martin has sold Southend United Football Club. The Shrimpers said a takeover deal was reached with a consortium led by Australian businessman Justin Rees. What did it mean to the fans attending Tuesday night's home win against Oxford City.
'Over the moon'
Paul Lee was dressed at Roots Hall stadium in stereotypical Australian attire with corks dangling from his hat - a nod to the club's new custodian.
He said the takeover announcement at 16:40 BST was a huge moment for him, his wife and their daughter - all Blues fans.
"I am absolutely ecstatic," said Mr Lee, who was worried the club would be wound up in the High Court on Wednesday over its tax debt to HMRC.
"I am over the moon - no more anxiety scrolling through Instagram and Twitter every day to find out whether we'll have a club come 4 October."
He said he hoped the Shrimpers' transfer embargo would now be lifted.
The club said its HMRC debt, previously estimated at £275,000, had been paid off in full.
'Beggars can't be choosers'
Nicky Hardy, who has been a Blues fan for more than 25 years, said the last five years had been "pure pain".
The club was relegated from the Football League in 2021 - for the first time in 101 years.
"Ron Martin has just run the club into the ground - embargos, unpaid staff, unpaid players, hopefully this is the end of it - it's great," said Mr Hardy, who said he did not know anything about the incoming owners.
"Beggars can't be choosers. I think they will be good; it's a consortium; I think a lot of local businesses are in there with interest in the club."
Mr Hardy expects the club to now redevelop the stadium, rather than sell it off as housing and relocate to Fossetts Farm - as was the plan under Mr Martin.
He was joined by his two children and wife Emily, who added: "There is still that due diligence [needed from the new owners] to do the job effectively and safely and make sure we are run properly, and not just take over and leave it."
Crying at school
Blues fan Emma said her son Oliver was in tears at school earlier this week in fear the club would be liquidated.
She and her husband felt compelled to take him to Roots Hall, just in case it was the final chance to see them play.
She said: "As fans, we weren't given a lot of information. We heard through lots of grapevines that things probably would be OK, but until we got confirmation tonight, it could have gone either way."
Oliver, eight, said: "I didn't have anyone to support, but then my dad got me into Southend so I go to every home game.
"I was very sad. I was crying literally every second.
"[But now] I am very excited because I've got a team to support."
Getting results
Dani Moore, one of the fans waiting in the car park as the players arrived for the match, said: "I am really happy. We're staying. We're home. It got done... I love coming to football because I get to cheer on my team and sing loud and proud."
Tommy Dominguez said: "I didn't think we'd ever see this day. We can now concentrate on actual football, not having to worry about when the players will next get paid and not knowing whether we'll have a football club."
Southend United beat Oxford City 2-0 in the National League, which still leaves them fourth from bottom.
Mr Martin has previously defended his stewardship of the club, promising Southend would not enter administration, and referring to its financial troubles as "legacy debt".
