Drivers in Stroud need to navigate a new road layout while work to replace a canal bridge takes place.

The £1.8m project to replace Merrywalks bridge, which will allow boats to pass underneath, is expected to be completed by March 2011.

While the route is closed, traffic will have to use a temporary road over the old Wallbridge canal bridge.

Gloucestershire County Council said delays could be expected for the first few days.

'Attract shoppers'

Traffic travelling to Cheltenham or Gloucester that is not intending to visit the town centre should follow the wider area diversion signs located on the approach to Stroud.

Project Manager Nigel Edgeworth said: "I would like to advise motorists that in the first few days delays should be anticipated as it will take a little time for motorists to get used to the new layout."

Councillor Stan Waddington said: "When the new bridge opens at the end of this year it will improve the road network in Stroud and help to attract visitors and shoppers to the area.

"This is an extremely important project for Stroud and, while the work will inevitably cause some disruption, it will be worth it when it's complete."

The new bridge is part of the Cotswold Canals restoration project.