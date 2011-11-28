Handbag stolen while woman prays at Cheltenham church
- Published
An 81-year-old woman has had her handbag stolen while she was praying at a church in Cheltenham.
Police said two men approached her from behind and took the bag as she was in the act of praying on Saturday at St Gregory's in St James Square.
Officers said they believed the bag was either unclipped or it had its strap cut.
Police said a purse containing £30 in cash, two cheque books and a pair of glasses were taken.
