Image caption The fire service was called to ensure the fuel pumps were safe after the crash

A 43-year-old woman whose car crashed into other vehicles at a petrol station forecourt in Gloucestershire has died.

The crash happened at Alderton Garage, on the B4077 near Winchcombe, at 12:00 BST.

The woman, who was from Kingham, Oxfordshire, and driving a Vauxhall Corsa, was declared dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy who was working at the petrol station was seriously injured and flown to hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition.

He was standing on the forecourt when the crash happened.

A woman from Alderton was also taken to Cheltenham General Hospital with serious injuries, however, they are not thought to be life threatening.

The fire service were called out to make sure fuel pumps at the garage were safe and to free a woman who was trapped.

The B4077 has been closed while an investigation into the crash takes place.