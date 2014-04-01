Cirencester Police Station is marked as a possible site for new homes
Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner says he is keeping "an open mind" over a proposed move of Cirencester Police Station.
It has been revealed the station could be moved to make way for new town centre housing.
Cirencester Town Council has marked the old magistrates' court - which is connected to the police station - for possible redevelopment.
PCC Martin Surl said he "would welcome any new idea for the site".
"I am committed to providing a visible police presence in Cirencester," he added.
"How that evolves is very much part of an ongoing review of all of the constabulary's estates, buildings and resources that began when I took office and is still continuing.
"However, if a substantial offer was made and it was in the best interests of the public and a suitable alternative was offered, it would by my duty to consider it."
Police station restriction
A report from the council described the magistrates' court as an "accessible site in a town centre location with a poor quality building suitable for redevelopment".
But it added that a current covenant on the building states it can only be used as a magistrates' court or offices whilst the police station is on site.
The council report has therefore suggested that if "the whole site" - including the police station - were made available it would be a "more viable redevelopment opportunity".
It has suggested the police station could be moved to the Memorial Hospital in Sheep Street or on Querns Lane.