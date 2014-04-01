Giant hares on display for Cirencester festival trail
Giant hares are being used in a sculpture trail around Cirencester to raise money for a wildlife charity.
The 40 5ft-tall (1.5m) models in the Cirencester March Hare Festival have been decorated by local artists, celebrities and school children.
The trail is raising money for projects aimed at improving the environment and helping young people.
The hares were based on a Roman mural, found in the town in the 1970s, depicting the animal.
Celebrities who have contributed designs include TV presenter Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and actress Emma Samms who both live in the Cotswolds.
The festival has been organised by the Cirencester Community Development Trust and the hares can be found located through the market town.
Organiser Florence Beetlestone said: "This new trail is all set to be another fun activity, especially for children as the hares will be hidden in the shops and sometimes hard to find."
The hares will be on display until September when they will be auctioned.
More than one million people visited the similar Gromit Unleashed arts trail in Bristol last year, featuring giant sculptures of Gromit, the famous Aardman animation character.