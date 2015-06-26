Cotswolds glider crash pilot took own life
A glider pilot took his own life when he crashed the aircraft into the ground, an inquest has heard.
Cotswold Gliding Club member Michael Hugh England, 57, had left a suicide note before the crash on 14 June, the hearing in Gloucester was told.
He borrowed a glider from the club, circled the airfield several times and took a steep dive to the ground at Aston Down Airfield, Gloucestershire.
The Gloucestershire Coroner's Court inquest was adjourned until November.
The suicide letter was found by police at Mr England's home in School Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham.
Mr England died of multiple injuries at the scene, the inquest was told.
