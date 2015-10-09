Forest of Dean verderer search begins
The process of appointing a new verderer in the Forest of Dean is getting under way after a vacancy was created earlier in the year.
Clearwell Caves founder Ray Wright, who died in August, was one of four verderers who are part of a tradition dating back more than 800 years.
The verderers' court meets four times a year as part of its role to protect trees and wildlife in the district.
The last election in 2011 saw historian Bob Standing win a public vote.
Senior verderer Bob Jenkins said: "There's no great urgency and the three of us are hopefully well enough to continue for a while until we can get another verderer to make it into four.
"But there will be a public election at either Gloucester Cathedral or Shire Hall."
The vacancy will be advertised and candidates will be vetted before being put forward for the public vote. The process could take up to a year to complete.
The only requirement is that candidates live and own a property in the county council area of Gloucestershire.
"It would be a great advantage to have a knowledge of the county and the Forest of Dean," added Mr Jenkins.
So far, no female has been voted into the post, but this was also a possibility, Mr Jenkins said.
He added: "It's never been mentioned in my 25 years' experience in the court, but there's no reason to think it's not possible.
"It's certainly never been tested so if a candidate was put forward, a female, then it could be tested."
The court will be held at Speech House Hotel in the Forest of Dean on Friday.