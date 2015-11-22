Gloucestershire PCC says force is losing frontline officers weekly
Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner says his force is losing frontline officers at the rate of more than one a week.
Martin Surl made the comments ahead of a speech by the Chancellor in which further cuts to budgets are expected.
Mr Surl said the force had made savings and more cuts would lead to some difficult decisions.
"About 12 months ago we realised the money wasn't going to be there anymore," he said.
Asked if this was sustainable Mr Surl said financially it was "quite manageable".
"But operationally for the chief constable this is incredibly difficult, and the public I don't think will support that level of cuts."
Speaking in Bristol on Saturday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told BBC Points West he was firmly against cuts to police budgets.
He said: "If you cut all the police forces and cut the backroom police staff then the only police available are highly mobile police that come in when there is a major incident.
"That isn't good enough - people want community policing and that is what is at risk."
In May 2015 the force's annual governance statement reported the constabulary had 1,851 officers and police staff - a 17% cut from the 2,233 officers and staff it had in March 2010.