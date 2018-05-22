Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The car was parked in "a really nice, quiet street" somewhere in Cheltenham

An elderly couple who forgot where they parked their car are offering a reward for it to be found.

Emmanuel Elliott, 81, and partner Hilda Farmer, 79, parked "within a mile and a half" of Cheltenham General Hospital on Friday, but cannot remember where.

Family and friends have spent four days searching for the Ford Fiesta with no success.

The couple, from Gloucester, have offered £100 to anyone who locates the car.

Mr Elliott said it was on a street with "really nice houses on one side and some kind of greenery on the other".

'Frightened of Cheltenham'

Ms Farmer dropped her partner off for a hospital appointment and drove off to find somewhere to park.

"I don't know Cheltenham very well at all. I was born in Gloucester," she said.

Image caption The vehicle was left "within a mile and half" of Cheltenham General Hospital

"I'm frightened of Cheltenham. I [normally] always go on the bus."

Mr Elliott said his partner parked the silver Ford Fiesta - registration EJ12 VSP - in "a really nice, quiet street" at about 14:30 BST on Friday.

"There were houses just on one side, and all the cars were parked in their driveways.

"On the other side there was greenery - maybe a park or a field.

"Ours was the only car parked on that side of the road, alongside the greenery."

It took Ms Farmer about 30 minutes to walk from the car, so it was probably "within a mile and half" of the hospital, Mr Elliott said.

Police had told him they were "fairly confident" the vehicle will still be where it was left, he added.