Image copyright Facebook/Family Handout Image caption Laura Mortimer was found dead alongside her daughter Ella Dalby in the early hours of Monday

Family members have paid tribute to a mother and her 11-year-old daughter who were found dead in Gloucester.

The bodies of Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found at a house on Dexter Way at about 04:50 BST on Monday.

In floral tributes, Ms Mortimer's mother said the pair would be "always be in my heart".

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder is still being questioned by Gloucestershire Police.

Officers had been called to reports of two people with serious injuries but the pair were declared dead at the scene.

Image copyright PA Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the house in Dexter Way

In a floral tribute left outside the house, Ms Mortimer's mother wrote: "To my very beautiful daughter Laura and beautiful granddaughter Ella.

"You will always be in my heart and be loved and missed very much. Lots of love, sleep tight, Mum and Hen."

Ms Mortimer's sister also wrote: "To my amazing, beautiful sister Laura and niece Ella. Words can't explain how I feel, I'm broken.

"Love you to the moon and back, love Jo, Jon, Riley and Haleigh. Sleep tight baby girls."

Image copyright PA Image caption Alongside the family's tributes, Ella's school has said she would be "deeply missed"

Ella attended Barnwood Park Arts College in Gloucester. Her head teacher Sarah Tufnell said she would be "deeply missed by us all".

"The whole Barnwood Park school community is incredibly shocked and deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the death of one of our Year 7 students, Ella Dalby, and her mum Laura," she added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ella's family and friends at this time and we will do all we can to support them and Ella's many friends in school in the weeks and months ahead."

She said Ella was "involved enthusiastically in our school life, having a particular passion for dance".

"She also helped recently with her form's contribution for our school cultural day."

Image copyright PA Image caption Police say they are still questioning a man on suspicion of murder

Police investigations continued at the house on Tuesday and a white Vauxhall Movano van and a black Renault Laguna were loaded on to trucks and driven away.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of the woman and the girl. He is still being questioned by officers," a police spokesman said.