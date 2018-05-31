Mum and daughter murder accused in court

Image caption Christopher Boon appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, Gloucester, appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham over the deaths of Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby.

Their bodies were found at a house in Dexter Way on Monday.

No indication of plea was given and magistrates remanded him in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Live/Family handout Image caption The bodies of Laura Mortimer and Ella Dalby were found at a house in Dexter Way on Monday