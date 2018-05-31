Mum and daughter murder accused in court
- 31 May 2018
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman and her 11-year-old daughter.
Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, Gloucester, appeared before magistrates in Cheltenham over the deaths of Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby.
Their bodies were found at a house in Dexter Way on Monday.
No indication of plea was given and magistrates remanded him in custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.