Image copyright Regency Clinic Image caption Bony Tony is regularly dressed up and had racing silks donated by a jockey for the Cheltenham Races

A life-sized skeleton, which is dressed up for different occasions, has been stolen from outside a healthcare clinic.

Bony Tony disappeared from outside the Regency Clinic on Hales Road in Cheltenham on Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Last year, the plastic skeleton lost a number of body parts in the run-up to Valentine's Day.

The clinic said staff are "devastated" and are "desperate to find him".

Manager Lucinda Allwood said the "local landmark" disappeared 15 minutes after he was put on the wall at 08:15 BST.

"We've looked everywhere for him and we're desperate to find him."

Image copyright Google Image caption The life-sized skeleton has sat outside the Regency Clinic in Cheltenham for four years

Image copyright Regency Clinic Image caption A sign was put up outside the clinic after Bony Tony went missing on Wednesday

The skeleton has sat outsides the clinic for the last four years.

Jacqueline Barlow, the reception manager, said she put the "little chap" out on Wednesday morning as usual and that was the last she saw of him.

She said the skeleton was "part of the clinic and so well known around here".

"We dress him up for different occasions, for the Royal Wedding we had flags, for the Jazz Festival he had a trumpet and for Valentine's Day we got him a girlfriend.

"But he has had limbs go missing. During race week, all he had left was a body and a head but they were thrown in gardens and we got them all back."

Image copyright Regency Clinic Image caption Bony Tony lost a number of body parts in the lead up to Valentine's Day last year

The clinic said it had not reported the missing skeleton to police.

A Facebook post revealing the news has been shared about 500 times and attracted hundreds of comments from fans.

Helen Robinson messaged: "Oh no. We love Bony Tony", while Roy Savage commented: "I can't believe it's stayed there as long as it did without being half inched."

Kate Shaw confessed: "I had a secret crush on him. So stylish and a great sense of humour."