Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Ronald Blannin "repeatedly took advantage" of his young victims, the judge said

A man who abused two boys in the 1990s has been jailed for three years and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Ronald Blannin, 69, of Stratton Heights, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault.

One victim, who has waived his right to anonymity, said the abuse had caused him "pain and anger".

Sentencing Blannin at Gloucester Crown Court, the judge said he "repeatedly took advantage" of his victims.

Blannin, known as Paul Blannin, "harboured a dark secret", Judge Ian Lawrie QC said.

'Lasting impact'

"The effect on the victims has been significant," he added.

"It was clear your offending had a lasting impact."

Blannin was convicted of two counts of indecent assault on the boys between 1994 and 1998 at an earlier hearing.

He was found not guilty of two further offences. The jury failed to reach a verdict on four other charges, which have been asked to lie on file.

Image caption Conrad Robbins said getting justice had been "really positive"

One of the victims, Conrad Robbins from Bristol, said he wanted to speak out about being "touched inappropriately" between the ages of eight and 10, in an attempt to help others who had suffered in a similar way.

"Generally when we were on our own, he would find an opportunity to touch me," he said.

"It's caused me a lot of pain and anger in my life. I've had some problems through it, but I've learned to turn that into my strength."

Mr Robbins said it was important for people who had suffered in a similar way to "tell their story".

"What's come from it has been really positive. I can properly put that in the past."