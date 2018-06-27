Stroud homes evacuated after water pipe bursts
A burst water main has forced homes to be evacuated and caused a road in a Gloucestershire village to collapse.
About 600 properties are also without water, or have an intermittent supply, in the area around Chalford, Stroud.
Police were called at 08:00 BST to reports of a wall collapsing and a water leak on High Street.
"The road has been closed, five houses have been evacuated and residents in the area have been informed of the on-going situation," said the force.
Pete Edney, from Severn Trent Water, said the flow through the damaged pipe had been stopped and structural engineers would be taking a look at the resulting damage.
He said the evacuation of five nearby homes was a precaution and they apologised for any inconvenience caused.