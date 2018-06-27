Gloucestershire

Stroud homes evacuated after water pipe bursts

  • 27 June 2018
A waterfall in a garden caused by the burst water main Image copyright Rob Airton
Image caption "This garden was turned into beautiful waterfall by the burst water main," said eyewitness Rob Airton

A burst water main has forced homes to be evacuated and caused a road in a Gloucestershire village to collapse.

About 600 properties are also without water, or have an intermittent supply, in the area around Chalford, Stroud.

Police were called at 08:00 BST to reports of a wall collapsing and a water leak on High Street.

"The road has been closed, five houses have been evacuated and residents in the area have been informed of the on-going situation," said the force.

Image copyright Peter Pullon
Image caption A section of the bridge on High Street in Chalford has been closed amid safety concerns
Image caption Some residents have been offered temporary accommodation

Pete Edney, from Severn Trent Water, said the flow through the damaged pipe had been stopped and structural engineers would be taking a look at the resulting damage.

He said the evacuation of five nearby homes was a precaution and they apologised for any inconvenience caused.

