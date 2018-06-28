Image copyright Richard Erskine Image caption Residents described hearing a "loud bang" and seeing "lots of black smoke" as the car was gutted by the blaze

A man who realised his car was on fire drove it to a nearby fire station for crews to put out.

The silver Mercedes was driven by a man in his 40s to Nailsworth Fire Station in Gloucestershire on Thursday, for retained fire fighters to deal with.

Richard Erskine, who lives nearby, said the man was "fairly relaxed" and joking his "sausages were going to be burnt".

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said drivers should pull over, get out and move away "if your car is on fire".

Mr Erskine said he rushed down to the town's fire station after hearing a loud bang accompanied by a "big puff of smoke and a flash of light".

"The driver was a middle aged man and he told me he was nearby when he realised his car was on fire," he said.

"He just happened to be close to the station so he thought quickly and drove it there to be put out."

Nailsworth Community Fire Station has an on-call crew but fire fighters were there "in minutes".

'Intense fire'

"The man seemed fairly relaxed," said Mr Erskine.

"He joked that his sausages were going to be burnt. But it was a really intense fire and the car's just a shell now."

In a statement, Carl Goymer from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called out to a car on fire at around 16:00 BST on Thursday.

"The car was very close to Nailsworth Community Fire Station and was safely extinguished by the crew," he said.

He added: "If your car is on fire or smoke is starting to come out of the engine, pull over in a safe place, get out and move away from the vehicle before calling 999."