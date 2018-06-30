Image copyright PA/Getty Image caption Naturalist David Attenborough, ballerina and Strictly judge Darcey Bussell and presenter Graham Norton are among the stars at this year's Cheltenham Literary Festival

The early line-up for the 2018 Cheltenham Literature Festival has been announced by organisers.

Naturalist Sir David Attenborough, presenter Graham Norton and novelist Kate Atkinson will be among the 1,000 writers, thinkers and performers taking part in the annual 10-day event.

Other big names making an appearance include Darcey Bussell, William Boyd and Nadiya Hussain.

The UK's oldest literature festival will take place in October.

It attracts some of the most acclaimed faces from the world of culture, politics and sport.

The programme also includes novelist Rose Tremain, presenter and foodie Prue Leith and best-selling author Caitlin Moran.

Stars of stage and screen include the double Oscar-winning actress Sally Field, who stars in Lincoln, Forrest Gump and Mrs Doubtfire, plus Monty Python star Eric Idle.

For families there will be talks from writers like Phillip Pullman, Jacqueline Wilson and Michael Morpurgo.

Shane Warne, Kevin Keegan, Sir Chris Hoy and racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight are among the sports stars who will be talking candidly about their lives.

Image copyright Jules Beresford Image caption The event takes place every October in the Gloucestershire town

The festival's head of programming Nicola Tuxworth said: "We're delighted to be sharing just some of the amazing writers, thought-leaders and much loved icons of stage and screen who will be joining us in October.

"With the help of this year's guest curators, the team have been working hard to bring together a diverse and varied programme, and to make the festival experience even better."

The full programme will be announced in August.

The festival will take place between 5-14 October at various venues around the Gloucestershire town.