Cheltenham murder inquiry following attack
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people are being held by police after a man who was attacked in Cheltenham died.
The man in his 20s was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Saturday after being assaulted at about 22:00 BST on Lower High Street.
The victim died in hospital on Sunday. His family has been informed.
Three men, aged 21, 24 and 31, and a 27-year-old woman are in custody while inquiries continue.