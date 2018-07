Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Christopher "CJ" Hall died in hospital after he was attacked in Cheltenham

Two men have been charged with murder after the death of a 28-year-old man following a street attack.

Christopher "CJ" Hall died in hospital after being assaulted in Lower High Street, Cheltenham, on Saturday night.

Tom Bryan, 21, of Priory Street, Cheltenham, and Michael Saunders, 24, of Delavale Road, Winchcombe have been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address who was arrested has been released without charge.