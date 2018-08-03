HMP Leyhill absconded sex offender found by police
- 3 August 2018
A convicted sex offender who was reported missing from a Gloucestershire prison has been found, police have said.
Steven Chamberlain, 47, was last seen at the minimum-security HMP Leyhill earlier on Friday.
Avon and Somerset Police put out an appeal and later confirmed he had been "located and arrested".
Chamberlain is currently serving a custodial sentence for offences including a serious sexual assault.