Image caption The Benhall Roundabout in Cheltenham is closed while enquiries continue.

Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash after a body was found near GCHQ in Cheltenham.

Officers were called after 02:00 BST to reports of a body being discovered near the A40 in the Benhall area.

Gloucestershire police have closed the road outside the government listening post, and in the local area, as part of the investigation.

Diversions will remain in place while inquiries are ongoing.