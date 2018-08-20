Man, 85, dies in shed fire in South Cerney
- 20 August 2018
An 85-year-old man has died in a shed fire in Gloucestershire.
Police and fire crews were called shortly before 09:30 BST to an address in High Street in the village of South Cerney, near Cirencester.
The man, who has not been named, was inside the shed at the time. He died at the scene despite emergency assistance.
Gloucestershire Constabulary have said the incident is not being treated as suspicious at this stage and the coroner has been informed.