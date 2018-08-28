Bourton-on-the-Water river football match attracts hundreds
A five-a-side football match where it is acceptable to take a dive has taken place - in a river.
The annual event is played in the River Windrush, which is ankle-deep as it flows through the village of Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.
Hundreds of spectators turned out on Monday to watch the match, which is said to date back about 100 years.
Bourton Rovers second XI beat Bourton Rovers first XI 3-2 in the game, which raised funds for the football club.
Jack Galpin, who stuck to tradition and refereed the game dressed as a woman, said it was "a really good game".
"It was a really good turnout and excellent crowd," he added.