Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Burglars scaled a 7ft (2m) high wall at Sir Christopher Evans' home and took jewellery and antiques worth £1m

Four men have been arrested in connection with a £1m robbery at the country home of an entrepreneur.

Burglars scaled a 7ft (2m) high wall at Sir Christopher Evans' home in Bibury, Gloucestershire, on 9 July and took jewellery and antiques.

Four men aged 40, 41, 42 and 43, were arrested in the Cheltenham and Evesham areas on suspicion of burglary, Gloucestershire Police said.

A force spokesman said the men remain in custody while inquiries continue,

Among the jewellery stolen in the raid were an engagement ring belonging to Sir Christopher's wife Lady Anne and a signet ring belonging to her late father.

'Devastating effect'

Sir Christopher, an internationally renowned life sciences entrepreneur, had offered a "substantial" reward to catch those responsible.

Speaking in July, he said the couple had lived in Bibury for many years and had "never encountered anything like this before".

"The burglary has had a particularly devastating effect on my wife Anne as many of the pieces of jewellery, silver and ceramics have huge sentimental value for us both," he said.

"There are many small value and large items that have been stolen but they all have the same emotional and sentimental impact."