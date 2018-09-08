Image copyright Glenn Smith Image caption Alex Navari took the men's title by chomping through a 7oz onion in just 45 seconds

A man has managed to scoff a whole raw onion in the fastest time ever at an annual event to celebrate the vegetable.

Alex Navari won the eye-watering event by polishing off a 7oz (0.2kg) onion in just 45 seconds, more than 30 seconds quicker than was managed last year.

The 23rd annual Newent Onion Fayre in Gloucestershire is dedicated to celebrating the onion.

Organiser Andy Offud said they had received a "record number of entries".

Image caption Some contestant took extra precautions to try and stop themselves from crying

About 20 men and six women gathered on the stage to guzzle a whole raw onion in the fastest possible time.

The men are challenged with a raw, peeled 7oz (0.2kg) onion while the women face a slightly smaller 5oz (0.14kg) onion.

Image copyright Glenn Smith Image caption Contestants pulled some interesting faces during the challenge

Image caption CBBC's Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes took part for their show "All over the place"

Image caption Lur Equiluz was declared the women's winner when after one minute 16 seconds she was the first to hold up her arms and open her mouth wide for the judges