Image caption The statue was unveiled to mark the centenary of John Daniel arriving in the village

A sculpture honouring a gorilla that lived in a Cotswolds village a century ago has been unveiled.

The ape, called John Daniel, was captured as a baby in Gabon, brought to the UK and put up for sale in a London department store.

It was adopted by Alyce Cunningham, from Uley, Gloucestershire, in 1918 after her brother bought it for £300.

It was raised like a normal child, had its own bedroom and could use the light switch and toilet.

The work of art has been installed on the village green to mark the centenary.

Image copyright Other Image caption The gorilla would play with children in the village of Uley 100 years ago

Dr Rod White, of the Uley Society, said: "When I came to live here in 1975 there were people alive who remembered.

"But there is a new generation of younger people in the village to whom the story is new and rather exciting.

"We thought we ought to have a permanent memorial in the village to probably our most famous resident."

Once the animal grew to adult size Ms Cunningham could no longer look after it so, in 1921, she sold it to an American for 1,000 guineas.

The gorilla died of pneumonia in the USA a year later.

She thought it would be sent to a home in Florida, but instead the ape ended up in the Barnum and Baileys circus.

Image copyright Other Image caption Children in Uley had fun wheeling John Daniel around the village in a wheelbarrow

As its health deteriorated, reports reached Ms Cunningham the animal was pining for her.

She set sail for New York but the gorilla, then aged four-and-a-half, died before she arrived.

"It was brought from the jungle after its parents had been shot, so it started with a rather tragic start in life," added Dr White.

"And the ending was no less tragic, but for three years in Uley... it probably was the best time of its life."