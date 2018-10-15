Image copyright Forest of Dean District Council Image caption Bruce Hogan said he had not been "acting in his capacity as a councillor" at the time

A councillor has admitted punching a man in the face during a bank holiday row outside a pub in Gloucestershire.

Labour Forest of Dean councillor Bruce Hogan admitted attacking the man outside The Colliers Arms in Lydbrook.

He said he had not been "acting in his capacity as a councillor" at the time on 26 May and therefore the council code of conduct had not been breached.

Two complaints were lodged with the council whose standards panel ruled Mr Hogan was in breach of its standards.

A report to full council said the panel investigated and upheld a complaint against Mr Hogan, who represents Lydbrook and Ruardean.

The panel agreed its remit was not to regulate a councillor's private life, however it was "satisfied that as an elected representative of the Council, councillor Hogan should act with regards to the interests of the public at all times".

The panel found on 26 May he had breached rules relating to treating others with respect, upholding the law and maintaining high standards, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It ruled Mr Hogan should be removed from his appointment to the Citizens Advice Bureau - an outside body - and the decision should be reported to full council.

Mr Hogan said he did not want to say anything until after Thursday's full council meeting.

He has put forward a motion to be discussed then in which he calls for a change to the disciplinary procedure.

He is recommending the standards panel should not take action in any cases of suspected illegal activity until the matter has been dealt with by police.