An alliance between three neighbouring police forces is to end next year, it has been announced.

The tri-force team was set up in 2012 to deliver roads, dogs and firearms policing "more efficiently" in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, and Avon and Somerset.

A new arrangement will look to share firearms resources between the forces.

Wiltshire and Avon and Somerset are planning to work together on roads policing and police dog services.

The tri-force agreement aimed to make savings, by sharing resources between the three forces.

Tinkering needed

However, Gloucestershire's Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl said it was "now time to review" that agreement.

"We feel it needs tinkering with. We have agreed we will strengthen our partnership around the firearms where the greatest risk is," he said.

"We in Gloucestershire feel we need those officers of the road policing unit and the dogs here supporting neighbourhood policing, supporting response teams.

"We think it will be a more efficient and more effective way of delivering policing n Gloucestershire."

Avon and Somerset PCC, Sue Mountstevens, said she hoped new arrangements for a joint firearms service would be "finalised soon".

Meanwhile Wiltshire's PCC, Angus Macpherson, said he was also continuing to explore "potential benefits" of collaborating with Avon and Somerset over the training of police dogs.

The current tri-force arrangement is due to come to an end next April.