Gloucestershire

British woman dies in New Zealand car crash

  • 22 October 2018
Car crash Image copyright TVNZ
Image caption The crash happened on Saturday near to Whangarei

A British woman has been killed in a car crash in New Zealand.

Kerry Sargent, 42, from Gloucester, died in the collision between two cars near the city of Whangarei on Saturday.

A woman from Auckland also died in the crash. Police said the women were both front seat passengers in the two vehicles.

Two other people, including a child, were also injured in the crash which happened at 15:50 local time (03:50 BST).

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was ready to offer consular support "should the family make contact".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites