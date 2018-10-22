Image copyright TVNZ Image caption The crash happened on Saturday near to Whangarei

A British woman has been killed in a car crash in New Zealand.

Kerry Sargent, 42, from Gloucester, died in the collision between two cars near the city of Whangarei on Saturday.

A woman from Auckland also died in the crash. Police said the women were both front seat passengers in the two vehicles.

Two other people, including a child, were also injured in the crash which happened at 15:50 local time (03:50 BST).

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was ready to offer consular support "should the family make contact".