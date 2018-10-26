Image caption The grey roof of the leisure complex can be seen from a neighbour's window, alongside the fencing

A man who built a leisure complex in his garden without planning permission has been told he must tear it down.

Accountant Graham Wildin ignored a previous enforcement notice that required the removal of the sports and leisure complex from his property.

Following a two-day hearing in Cardiff last month, Judge Milwyn Jarman QC granted an injunction.

In his ruling, released earlier, he said Mr Wildin had not taken any steps to comply with the enforcement notice.

The judge concluded: "It is clear to me that he will not do so unless and until ordered to do so by the court."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Graham Wildin compared the building in his garden to Nasa's space shuttle hangar in Florida

Sitting at Cardiff Civil and Family Justice Centre, he accepted there would be adverse impacts upon Mr Wildin in granting the injunction, but that these did not outweigh the public interest in compliance with planning control to remove a building "which has very serious impacts on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers".

Councillor Philip Burford, chairman of the council's planning committee, welcomed the ruling.

"Mr Wildin knowingly erected his sports and leisure building even though he did not have the appropriate planning permission from the council, he then he refused to cooperate with our enforcement team.

Image caption The disputed building is behind Graham Wildin's home in the Forest of Dean

"We very much hope that this long-running issue can now be brought to a satisfactory conclusion."

Previously Mr Wildin had argued it was one-storey high, like the Nasa shuttle hangar, so no permission was needed.

The building, containing a cinema, squash court, casino, bar and bowling alley was built in Mr Wildin's garden in the Forest of Dean and has been deemed as two-storey by the district council, so would have needed building consent.