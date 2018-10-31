Gloucestershire

Human waste fell from on to Cheltenham hospital patient

  • 31 October 2018
Cheltenham General Hospital
Image caption Human waste fell from a broken pipe at Cheltenham General Hospital

Human waste fell from a hospital ceiling on to a patient in a ward.

It happened on Wednesday morning in Guiting Ward at Cheltenham General Hospital after a fault with a pipe, the hospital said.

A hospital spokesman said the fault "resulted in a patient coming into contact with waste from that pipe".

He said all patients in the area were relocated, a section of pipe and ceiling tiles were replaced and the ward was cleaned and made safe.

"Whilst we recognise that this was a deeply unpleasant experience, we have reassured our patient that any clinical risk as a result of this accident is minimal and we have apologised to those affected", the spokesman added.

A patient who was on the ward at the time told the BBC the incident caused an unpleasant "stink".

