Image copyright Old Chapel Community Project Image caption The Old Chapel Community Project charity raised £50k in six months to buy the building in Gotherington in Gloucestershire

A 19th Century chapel which was bought and renovated by the local community to "protect it from potential residential development" will open later.

The Old Chapel Community Project in Gotherington was set up to ensure the building was available to everyone.

The Old Chapel, built in 1833, was owned by charity The Countess of Huntingdon's Connexion which sold it to villagers for £50,000 in 2016.

Project chairman John Whitehead said they were "absolutely delighted".

Mr Whitehead said: "With the excellent support of local residents and the Parochial Church Council, we have been able to purchase a historic building that is situated in the heart of our wonderful village, in order to secure it for future use by the community."

Image copyright Old Chapel Community Project Image caption The "wedding of Mr and Mrs Holmes" took place at the chapel in 1913

Image copyright Old Chapel Community Project Image caption Christine Dance and Nicholas Duggan married at the chapel in 1979

Noel Valelly, from the Countess of Huntingdon's Connexion, said: "The Countess of Huntingdon's Connexion is delighted that the future of The Old Chapel has been secured by the community.

"We wish the trustees every success as they renovate and refurbish the building."