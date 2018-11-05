Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Christopher Boon, 28, initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder

A man has admitted murdering his wife and her 11-year-old daughter at their home in Gloucestershire.

The bodies of wedding planner Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found in Dexter Way, Gloucester, on 28 May.

They had been stabbed with a kitchen knife and were left lying side-by-side on the kitchen floor.

Initially Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, denied murder but during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday he admitted the killings.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Live/Family handout Image caption It is thought Ella Dalby attempted to protect her mum from Boon's attack

Richard Smith QC, prosecuting, told the court: "It is clear that it was a sustained and brutal episode of violence in which Laura and Ella suffered multiple stab wounds about their faces and necks."

Mr Smith said it appeared Ella went to help her mother after hearing her downstairs with Boon.

"Having heard matters dramatically unfold in the kitchen, Ella got out of her bed and bravely came to the help of her mother," he said.

"Eleven-year-old Ella must have witnessed, in part at least, the murderous attack on her mother before Boon also attacked his stepdaughter."

After the attack, Boon left the property and phoned his mother to tell her what he had done.

Mr Smith said police officers who attended ten minutes after Boon's phone call described the scene as "horrendous".

Image caption Ms Mortimer and Ella were found dead in the kitchen of their home

Police said Boon had a history of violence and in 2010 he was handed a suspended sentence for attacking a former partner and her mother.

Four years later he was accused of attacking Ms Mortimer but she did not want to press charges.

Witnesses said he also threatened his partner's best friend and was verbally abusive to Ella at times.

On 17 May this year, Ms Mortimer told a friend he "went for her" so she asked him for a divorce. He then punched a wall saying, "that was meant for your face".

Boon will be sentenced later.

Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering bespoke bridal gowns and wedding planning services.

Ella was a student at Barnwood Park Arts College, where she had a passion for dance.