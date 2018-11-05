Biker dies in A48 early morning collision
- 5 November 2018
A motorcyclist died when his bike collided with a lorry.
It happened on the A48, between Woolaston and Stroat just after 07:30 GMT on Monday.
The rider was a man aged in his 50s who died at the scene, police said.
The A48, a busy road linking Wales and Gloucestershire, remains closed for investigations and has caused gridlock in nearby Chepstow. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward.