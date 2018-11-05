Image copyright Google Image caption The A48, a busy road linking Wales and Gloucestershire, remains closed at Stroat

A motorcyclist died when his bike collided with a lorry.

It happened on the A48, between Woolaston and Stroat just after 07:30 GMT on Monday.

The rider was a man aged in his 50s who died at the scene, police said.

The A48, a busy road linking Wales and Gloucestershire, remains closed for investigations and has caused gridlock in nearby Chepstow. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward.