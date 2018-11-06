Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ella Dalby (r) attempted to protect her mum from Boon's attack

A new investigation into the murders of a mother and daughter will determine whether local agencies could have done more to keep them safe.

Laura Boon, 31, and her daughter Ella Dalby, 11, were stabbed to death by Laura's husband Christopher Boon in their Gloucester home on 28 May.

A domestic homicide review will examine the circumstances surrounding the double murder.

Boon was given a life sentence with a minimum of 29 years on Monday.

The victims were left lying side by side on the kitchen floor in the double murder described as "an act of selfish rage and cruelty" by Mrs Justice May during sentencing at Bristol Crown Court.

Christopher Boon had a history of violence against women, police said

Boon had a history of violence and in 2010 he was handed a suspended sentence for attacking a former partner and her mother.

Four years later he was accused of attacking Ms Mortimer, but she did not want to press charges.

Safer Gloucestershire, a group made up of emergency services and local authorities, will oversee the domestic homicide review.

Its chairman, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Brierley, said: "Examining the conduct of agencies is one element of a review but the primary aim should be to learn from what's happened in the past and use that knowledge and experience to keep vulnerable people safe in future."

Sophie Jarrett, from Gloucestershire's Public Protection Bureau, said talking to family members about what more could have been done to support the victims was an "essential" part of the review.

Safer Gloucestershire said it could ensure its recommendations were acted upon.

The report will be made available to the public after it has been reviewed by the Home Office.