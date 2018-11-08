Image caption Llanthony Secunda Priory has now been taken off a list of "at risk" buildings

Work to restore a medieval priory in Gloucester has been completed.

Llanthony Secunda Priory underwent a £3.2m restoration after it received Heritage Lottery funding.

The site has now been taken off a list of "at risk" buildings, which is published annually by Historic England.

The two parts of the priory - a medieval wooden-framed building and a 16th Century brick one - are available for events such as exhibitions and for private hire.

Project manager Edwina Bell said the medieval section of the priory was "quite entertaining" to restore.

"The far part of it only had two beams holding the whole floor.

"It was what our structural engineer called 'lively'."

Image caption Ms Bell said the wooden-framed medieval building was "quite entertaining" to restore

Llanthony Secunda Priory is a former Augustinian priory.

It was founded in 1136 by Miles de Gloucester, 1st Earl of Hereford, as a haven for monks from Llanthony Priory in Wales.