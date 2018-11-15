Image copyright Ed Hunt Image caption A digger was used to smash into the wall in the Cotswolds village

Thieves smashed through a 500-year-old building to rip out a cash machine.

The wall of the building in the Cotswolds village of Chipping Campden was destroyed in the attack in the early hours.

Police said the thieves used a stolen JCB digger to carry out the raid and escaped with all of the cash trays from the machine.

Site owner, Huxleys cafe and bar said the building remained structurally sound.

Image copyright Ed Hunt Image caption Police said a JCB digger was used in the attack.

Police said two men were seen carrying out the theft at about 03:50 GMT, one in the digger and one in a red pick-up truck.

It is not yet known how much money was stolen.

A spokesman for Huxleys said it was open for business and staff were assessing the damage.