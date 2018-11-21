Man found seriously injured in Gloucester dies
- 21 November 2018
A man has died after being found seriously injured on a road in Gloucester.
The victim, whose identity is not yet known, was found on Great Western Road at about 17:20 GMT.
He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, but was later pronounced dead a short time later.
The road remains closed to traffic and Gloucestershire police detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward.