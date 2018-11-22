Image caption Great Western Road outside Gloucestershire Royal Hospital was closed

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was left outside a hospital with serious head injuries died.

Police said they believe the victim, who has not yet been named, was driven to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and dumped there.

He was found on Great Western Road at about 17:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry and want to trace a silver Ford Focus estate and black Audi A5 or A7.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: "We would really like to hear from the occupants of the Ford and the Audi.

"We understand that you may have been trying to seek medical attention for the man but you may have crucial information on what led to his death."