Image caption Great Western Road outside Gloucestershire Royal Hospital was closed

A murder victim who was dumped outside a hospital with serious head injuries was Polish, police have said.

The man was found on Great Western Road, Gloucester at about 17:20 GMT on Tuesday and died later that day.

He has not been formally identified but police said they believe he was originally from Poland, in his 30s and living in Bristol.

Detectives are now looking for a silver Mercedes estate, not a silver Ford Focus estate as previously thought.

Officers believe the victim was driven to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and dumped there. They are also trying to trace a black Audi A5 or A7.