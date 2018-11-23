Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption The men forced their way into the shop with a sledge hammer

Bungling armed robbers dropped rings and other jewellery worth £100,000 after they fled from a raid.

The masked gang smashed their way into the jewellery shop in Montpellier Walk, Cheltenham, with a sledge hammer at about 11:15 GMT on Monday.

The stolen jewellery was found after the men switched from a blue Audi A3 to another vehicle, police believe.

Det Supt Jon Williams said they "dropped some of the most expensive items".

"I'm keen to hear from anyone who saw the offenders flee in the second silver/grey vehicle," he said.

"In the process of the offenders switching to this vehicle they've dropped some of the most expensive items which were stolen from the store.

"We've recovered jewellery including rings which is collectively worth around £100,000."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the vehicles is being asked to contact the force.