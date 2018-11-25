Image copyright Family photo Image caption Officers believe Lukasz Grabowski was driven to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and dumped there

A 32-year-old man who died after being found with serious head injuries outside a hospital in Gloucester has been named by police.

Lukasz Grabowski, from Bristol, was found on Great Western Road at about 17:20 GMT on Wednesday and died later.

Detectives believe a black Audi A7, a silver Mercedes, and a white Vauxhall van are all linked to the case.

Police have been given extra time to question a 38-year-old man who is being held on suspicion of murder.

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption A black Audi A7, a silver Mercedes estate and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van are likely to have been abandoned in the Bristol area, police said

Det Ch Insp Ruth Mather said she wanted a "key witness" to come forward.

"I want to appeal to the witness we believe was in Hyde Lane in Gloucester [at about 16:30 GMT] to come forward. You may have crucial information and it's vital we speak to you," she said.

"We've released an image of the Audi A7 involved in this incident - did you see it in Gloucester on the evening of the incident, particularly in the Hyde Lane, Prince Street and Nettleton Road area between 5.15pm and 5.30pm?

"We think they are now likely to be in the Bristol area, possibly abandoned somewhere, and would urge people there to be on the lookout."

Image caption Great Western Road, outside Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, was closed while the area was searched

Police say a 30-year-old woman, from Newport in Pembrokeshire, was arrested on Thursday evening and a 38-year-old man from Bristol was detained earlier.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, the woman was later released without charge.