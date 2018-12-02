Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Suspend your disbe-leaf: The light displays at Westonbirt transform the arboretum into a Christmas wonderland

Thousands of towering trees are being lit up in magical colours in the run-up to Christmas.

Now in its 22nd year, the Enchanted Christmas light festival at Gloucestershire's Westonbirt Arboretum sees an illuminated trail with light displays hidden among the branches.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tree-ping the light fantastic: Paul Cody, head of the Forestry Commission-run attraction, said the spectacle had "to be seen to be believed"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A tree-mendous route of illuminations, twinkling lights and colour has been created through the woodland

Hannah Ward, from the arboretum, said a "colossal" amount of lighting had been used to transform some of the 15,000 tree specimens into a "Christmas wonderland".

She said: "The team have been busy setting up lighting since the end of October so it's been a long job but it's looking really incredible."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wood you believe it? The festival attracts visitors from all over the Cotswolds, South Wales, Somerset and London

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All the fun of the fir: Many different varieties of trees are lit up on the trail

The festival takes place on weekends until 23 December.