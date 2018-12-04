Image copyright Google Image caption Woodlands Golf Club is one of the sites that could become housing

Several new "garden villages" and a golf course north of Bristol could become housing under new plans.

Some 40,000 homes could be built in 20 years under the local plan changes from South Gloucestershire Council.

The council has identified 348 possible sites, around 150 of which are currently agricultural.

Others are gardens or garages, another is the former Kleeneze site in Hanham and another is for the Woodlands Golf Club near Bradley Stoke.

Although the sites have been included on the council's local plan, they would still require planning permission before any development.

Six of the biggest proposed sites are: Tortworth garden village; Buckover garden village; land to the north of Warmley, east fringe; land near Hortham lane in Almondsbury; land between Emersons Green and Pucklechurch and Kingsgrove farm in Chipping Sodbury.