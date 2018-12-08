Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing took place on Armscroft Road in Gloucester

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the stabbing of a teenager.

Police found the 17-year-old boy with stab wounds after being called to Armscroft Road in Gloucester at about 19:45 GMT on Friday.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.

The injured boy was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Gloucestershire Police said another boy was understood to have been attacked before the stabbing and a second 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of affray over this incident.