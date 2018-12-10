Image copyright Google Image caption Residents living near Stonehouse railway station claim they are unable to find parking spaces

Fake letters have been left on commuters' cars amid a row over problem parking near a railway station.

The official-looking letters using logos from railway services and councils urge people to park elsewhere.

Gloucestershire County Council, Stonehouse Town Council and Great Western Railway have denied issuing the letters.

Residents have complained about some drivers using Stonehouse station blocking locals' spaces.

The letters encourage people to park at another car park which is only a "three-minute walk" from the station, if the railway car park is full.

Image caption Fake letters have been placed on commuters' cars

A Stonehouse council spokesman said the letters were not put there by the authority and were probably produced by a "local resident".

The county council described the letters as "fake".

Residents have warned a rise in commuter traffic is causing problems for locals and potentially blocking routes for emergency services.

One person, who asked not to be named, said: "Ambulances and fire engines can't get up if they need to to the old people's home at the top."

Another added: "We have to park on each other's driveways [or] go and ask neighbours to move their car so we can squeeze in."