Image copyright Highways England Image caption Police said the southbound stretch of carriageway is likely to remain closed for some time

The M5 motorway in Gloucestershire was shut in both directions earlier after a car hit a pedestrian and killed him.

Highways England said diversions are in place and the road southbound is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Police were called just after 07.30 GMT on Saturday to a crash near Junction 13 southbound for Stroud.

The road was initially shut between Junction 12 and 14 southbound and between Junction 13 and 12 northbound while officers investigate.

A statement from Highways England said: "Emergency services are at the scenes and it is expected that the road will remain closed for some time.

"Road users are advised to consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys."

Gloucestershire Police said: "A man has died following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the M5 near junction 13 for Stroud this morning.

"The man (the pedestrian) was declared dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

"The southbound side is likely to remain closed for some time and we advise people to follow our force control room Twitter account @GlosPolice_FCR for updates on when the road will reopen."

The northbound carriageway reopened at 10:00 GMT.

Traffic is being diverted onto the A38.