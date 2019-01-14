Gloucestershire

Cheltenham woman seriously injured in flat fire

  • 14 January 2019
Fire in a flat in Grosvenor Place South Image copyright Mohammad Saqib
Image caption The blaze broke out in the flat below His Knibbs hair salon

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire in a basement flat in Cheltenham.

The blaze broke out on Sunday evening in the flat below His Knibbs hair salon, in Grosvenor Place South, causing extensive damage.

The rescued woman was the only person inside the building, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

She was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Image caption Two fire engines and four ambulances were at the scene

