Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bridge has admitted sending a large volume of emails to the former pupils

A teacher who sent emails of a sexual nature to two former pupils has been banned from teaching for life.

Gethin Hughes Bridge was employed as a geography and history teacher at Winchcombe School in Gloucestershire until his dismissal in April 2018.

He admits sending a "large volume" of emails from August to December 2017.

The Teaching Regulation Agency said he would "not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."

Declaration of love

The panel said it had given "very careful consideration" to Mr Bridge's case but ultimately found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and/or conduct that might bring the profession into disrepute.

The panel heard Mr Bridge, 48, sent emails to one female pupil late at night, in which he told her he loved her. He stated he was "mesmerised" by her and that she had "gorgeous legs".

He was also found to have sent "flirtatious" emails to another female student, when he wrote that he "missed her more than [he] thought possible".

The teaching panel noted Mr Bridge had "indicated remorse for his actions" but said his "lack of full insight" meant there was "some risk of the repetition of this behaviour and this puts at risk the future well-being of pupils".

Mr Bridge has 28 days to appeal against the decision.